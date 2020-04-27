Breaking News
Police: Woman stabbed driver as he drove down I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Latavia Fullard, 45, of Albany after they say she stabbed someone as they drove down I-90. The alleged stabbing caused the driver to crash into a concrete barrier. It happened just before 7 p.m. on April 21.

When Troopers arrived on scene they found a 2000 Ford Bronco crashed into the barrier, with both the driver and Fullard were in distress. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Both have been treated and released.

The victim had several cuts to his face and neck. Police believe Fullard began stabbing the victim with a knife as they drove down the road causing the crash.

The victim and Fullard knew each other but police believe the alleged attack was unprovoked.

Fullard is now facing three charges.

  • Assault 1st degree (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (Misdemeanor)

Fullard was arraigned on April 24 and remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of bail, she due back in court on May 8.

