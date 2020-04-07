Police: Woman spits in security officers face claiming she has coronavirus

Latoya Fordham of Albany is accused of stealing from Walmart and spitting in a security guard’s face and claiming she has coronavirus.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East Greenbush Police say they arrested Latoya Fordham who allegedly tried to steal from Walmart and when confronted she spit in a security officer’s face and claimed she had coronavirus.

Officers say the security officer had to lock himself in an office while Fordham kicked the door and tried to get into the office.

When police arrived they say they took Fordham into custody and found stolen property on her. She was also found to have multiple warrants of for her arrest.

She has been charged with making a terroristic threat, falsely reporting an incident, burglary, petit larceny, and harassment.

