Police: Woman dead, man missing after kayaks flipped in rough waters

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WFFF) — Police say one woman is dead and a man is unaccounted for after their kayaks overturned in Colchester Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Doug Allen says the call came in around 3:40 when the storm went through Thayer Beach. Police say it’s not too far away from Camp Edgewater.

Chief Allen said the woman was 73 years old and is from Colchester. Her companion is also 73.

As of 6:30 pm, police said both kayaks have been recovered.

The Chief described the area as relatively shallow water.

The Coast Guard confirmed on Twitter it has joined in the search for the man. A helicopter from the Vermont National Guard was part of efforts as well.

At last check, divers were doing surface checks, and inflatable boats were putting sonar equipment in the water.