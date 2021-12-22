Police: Woman arrested for using counterfeit money at General Dollar

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested with counterfeit money. She allegedly made a purchase at a store in Fort Edward with the counterfeit money.

Carol T. Ntuli, 35, of Manhattan, was charged after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined that Ntuli was in possession of counterfeit money. Ntuli allegedly passed the counterfeit money to complete transactions at the General Dollar on Broadway in Fort Edward.

Ntuli was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

Ntuli was processed and arraigned in the Town of Fort Edward Court. Ntuli was returned to the custody of the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision

