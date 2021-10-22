Police: Wilton woman charged with falsely reporting incident, drug possession

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, state police arrest Gina Battista, 29, of Wilton, for a series of traffic-related offenses along Northern Pine Road, Thursday morning. After her arrest, troopers say they realized they had been looking for her in connection to a false report of an unrelated stabbing incident in South Glens Falls.

Police say they found suboxone on Battista during the traffic stop. They also say they found multiple smooth glossy baggies with heroin residue and a set of metal knuckles.

Charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Weapon (misdemeanor)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

After her arrest, police turned to a different matter concerning Battista. Police were already looking for her for making a false report. On Sunday, October 17, state police were looking for Isaiah Lofland, who they suspected in a stabbing that occurred in South Glens Falls. But police say that Battista called 911 to falsely report that Lofland was at her residence and acting out of control.

Troopers responded to Battista’s home, where police say she reported that Loftland had left on foot. They say they discovered that he’d already been arrested somewhere else. They said he could not have been at Battista’s home when she made the call to 911, so they hit her with more charges.

Additional charges include:

Hindering the Prosecution (felony)

Making a False Written Statement (misdemeanor)

Falsely Reporting an Emergency (misdemeanor)

Battista was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $5,000 cash and a $10,000 bond. She is due back in court on a later date.