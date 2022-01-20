Police: Wilton woman arrested for burglary, possessing stolen car

QUEENSBERRY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested in Queensbury for burglary and being in criminal possession of stolen property. She allegedly burglarized a business and was found in possession of a stolen car.

On Wednesday, January 19, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Big Bay Rd in Queensbury for a complaint involving a female ringing the doorbell. Upon arrival, members of the Sheriff’s Office observed the female in question inside a vehicle.

After investigation, the female was identified as Kayla B. Kelsey, 27, of Wilton, and she was driving a stolen vehicle from Wilton. Kelsey also committed a burglary in the area to a nearby business.

Charges:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Petit Larceny

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle.

Kelsey was processed on the above charges at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

The investigation is still continuing and additional charges are possible.