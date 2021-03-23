Police: Watervliet man arrested after flashing weapon at neighbors

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Watervliet report the arrest of Watervliet resident Joseph T. Davis, 39, for reportedly brandishing a weapon on Sunday. Just after 8 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 3rd Avenue after they received reports of a neighbor dispute gone bad.

When they arrived on the scene, two victims said they had a verbal dispute with Davis, their neighbor who lives on the second floor of their building. They told police that after arguing, Davis showed off a black handgun in a threatening manner, brandishing it. They then said they retreated to their first-floor apartment to call the police.

Police then detained Davis and executed a search warrant for his apartment. Detectives said they found a Glock-23 semi-automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition. Officers also said they found lots of crack cocaine that was packaged and prepared for distribution.

According to police, Davis does not have a permit to own or operate a gun. He’s facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of second-degree menacing
  • Two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell

