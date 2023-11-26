DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some law enforcement agencies are encouraging iPhone users to be cautious following a new update. The Bethlehem Police Department posted a warning to parents on Facebook over the weekend regarding the “NameDrop” feature included in the iOS 17 update.

The feature lets users easily share their contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by holding the devices very close together. After the devices connect, you can choose to share your information or receive the other person’s. You can also cancel the transfer by locking your phone or moving the devices away from each other before the process completes, according to Apple. The company also stated on its website that NameDrop only works for sending new information, not updating a contact already in your phone.

“PARENTS: Don’t forget to change these settings on your child’s phone to help keep them safe,” the Bethlehem Police wrote in the post. And although you can refuse to share, many don’t check their settings or understand how their phone works.

Coeymans PBA and the New York State Sheriff’s Association posted similar warnings about the feature, which is turned on by default with the new update. If you want to turn off the feature, go to “Settings”, tap “General,” and then click “AirDrop.” Toggle the “‘Bringing Devices Together” option to off.