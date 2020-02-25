Police warn of wild animals with canine distemper in Albany

Dog suffering from canine distemper treated with acupuncture by veterinarian in 2001 in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After finding several raccoons and skunks with canine distemper in the city over the past few weeks, Albany police are urging pet owners to update their dogs’ shots.

Police say that canine distemper vaccinations are particularly important, as it is a contagious and serious disease. Contact your veterinarian to learn which vaccinations will keep your dog safe and healthy.

Animal control officers responded to many calls about wildlife exhibiting abnormal behavior. At least 25 skunks and raccoons captured by animal control showed symptoms like circling, muscle twitches, paralysis, and other indications of the illness.

Several of them tested positive for canine distemper.

It’s can be tough to figure out if an animal has canine distemper or rabies. If you see a possible sick animal, do not approach. Call the Albany police at (518) 438-4000.

