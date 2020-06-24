Police Warn of Social Security Phone Scammers

EAST GREENBUSH (NEWS10) – The East Greenbush Police Department is warning the community of a scammer making phone calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and the East Greenbush Police Department.

The scammer is calling people stating they are from the Social Security Administration and asking for personal information and telling the unsuspecting person that they have a warrant for their arrest out of the East Police Department.

Victims will then get a followup scam call, from an unknown male. The male scammer will offer to make the warrant go away for a payment in gift cards.

The scammer has rigged its caller ID to match that of the East Greenbush Police Department’s phone number 518-479-2525 and it shows up on the caller ID as “Town EastGrnbsh”.

If you receive one of these calls please do not give any personal information to the scammer and call the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-1212 or 518-479-2525.