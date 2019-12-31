Police warn against firing guns on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the countdown to the new year begins, Columbus police say they can count on a busy night.

They’re issuing an annual reminder not to shoot guns in celebration.

It seems like common sense, What comes up, must come down. Even so, every year, around midnight, police are inundated with calls about gunfire.

It’s especially dangerous, and potentially deadly in densely populated areas.

Last year, Columbus police fielded more than 700 reports of shots fired. In the Linden area, a man was arrested and charged with felonious assault, accused of shooting his neighbor with celebratory gunfire.

A 9-year-old boy in Cleveland was wounded by a stray bullet last New Year’s Eve as he watched television inside his family’s home. The boy’s mother declined to be interviewed. Another 9-year-old boy in Atlanta was shot in the abdomen by celebratory gunfire early Jan. 1 while he and his family set off fireworks.

A 4-year-old boy was killed in 2010 in Decatur, Georgia, when an AK-47 round penetrated a church roof and struck him in the head as he sat next to his parents during a New Year’s Eve service.

Police even warn people not to be outside around midnight.

“After about 11:30, have a roof over the top of your head in some way shape or form, or if you’re in your vehicle, stay in your vehicle,” said Commander Christopher Bowling with the Columbus Division of Police. “I wouldn’t come outside unless you really need to.”

Earlier this year, CPD installed a Shotspotter system. It’s a detection system that helps pinpoint where gunfire is coming from.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.