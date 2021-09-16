Police: Wanted man dies after gun discharges during struggle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Wednesday, numerous law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, struggle with a man, as they tried to serve an arrest warrant.

A man wanted by the U.S. Marshalls has died after his weapon went off during a struggle with officers in Rochester.

Marshalls along with State Police, Rochester Police, and members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, tried to serve an arrest warrant on Vinewood Place.

Officers attempted to apprehend 24-year-old, Dedrick James, as he tried to go back into a residence when he then produced a handgun.

One round was fired which struck James in the upper body, Police said, no shots were fired by officers during this incident.

Although lifesaving techniques were attempted, James was pronounced deceased at the scene.