Police: Vermont man stole 72 cartons of cigarettes during burglary spree

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – Police arrested a man suspected of recent burglaries in Worcester, Waterbury and Washington, Vermont.

According to state police, Thomas Farnsworth, 46, of Royalton broke into LBJ’s Grocery in Worcester late Friday night or early Saturday morning and stole around $10,000 worth of cigarettes and other items.

Troopers caught up with Farnsworth in Williamstown Saturday afternoon. They say he was wearing sneakers that matched a foot print left near the grocery store.

Police found a bag of tools, property from several other burglaries and 72 cartons of cigarettes.

Farnsworth is facing several charges, is being held on $10,000 bail and will be in court Monday.