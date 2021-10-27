Police: Utica man arrested for entering Walmart with a modified weapon

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY/NEWS10) – On Tuesday, October 26, around 10:00 p.m., Utica Police arrested a man on illegal weapons charges after entering a Walmart with a modified weapon. Customers in the store said that they saw the man, and notified the store’s staff, who then contacted the police.

Ryan Doliver, 28, of Utica, Police said appeared to be carrying a handgun at his waist side, acting suspiciously at the Walmart, in North Utica. Police say, they identified Doliver as the suspect, who was located outside in the parking lot, when officers arrived.

During further investigation by police, a search of the immediate area was also conducted, which resulted in the discovery of a BB gun underneath a nearby storage container Officers said.

According to Officers, they learned that Doliver was also seen discarding a book bag inside the store, which prompted police in a thorough search of the store. The bag was located, partially open, and the “handle of a sawed-off shotgun” and ammunition were immediately visible from the outside said Police. Upon further inspection, police determined that the gun was illegally modified to less than 26 inches in length.

Charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second-Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third-Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Eyewitness News will continue to inform you of any updates as they are released.