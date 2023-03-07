ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christopher Lindholm, 39, was arrested on Tuesday following a domestic dispute that occurred early in the morning. According to police, the incident took place at a residence on John Street.

Police say that when the victim attempted to call them, Lindholm could be heard in the background trying to break down the door to where she was. A child was present at this time. Further investigations determined that Lindholm destroyed other property within the residence.

Lindholm was charged with Criminal Mischief in the third degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned at the Town of Ulster Court and released with a ticket to reappear at a later date. An order of protection was issued for the victim.