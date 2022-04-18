GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Glen. Wayne W. Platt, 37, of Gloversville, and Melony S. Walker, 58, of Fultonville were allegedly found with cocaine.

On April 16, at around 10:19 p.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Sedan for a suspended registration. After an investigation, it was found that the operator, Wayne W. Platt, was driving with a revoked license due to a prior DWI. Platt was also showing two active warrants issued from the City of Johnstown.

Further investigation revealed multiple bags of cocaine in the vehicle. Both Walker and Platt were subsequently arrested and arraigned in the Town of Glen Court.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree

Both Walker and Platt were released on their own recognizance. Platt was transported to the City of Johnstown and turned over to Johnstown PD on felony arrest warrants.