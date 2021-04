A chase ends in a crash after two people stole a car in Albany, according to State Police. (NEWS10)

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say they have arrested two people after they allegedly stole a car in Albany. Troopers say the suspects took off before crashing on Route 7 in Pittstown.

The two allegedly took off on foot after the crash. They were arrested a short time later.

One of the suspects was injured in the crash and are being treated at Albany Med. No Troopers were injured during the incident.

