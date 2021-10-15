Police: Two 17-year-olds arrested in Albany for weapon Charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr., two juveniles who are both 17, were arrested on weapons charges in the City of Albany.

On October 14, at 8:50 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a grey Porsche on Washington Avenue in the City of Albany.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered a loaded .9mm Glock handgun, a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun, one 50 round drum style magazine, and two 30 round magazines.

The driver, a 17-year-old male of Clifton Park, and the passenger, a 17-year-old male of Troy, were both arrested and charged.

Clifton Park, 17-year-old Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (Felony)

4 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree for large capacity ammunition feeding device (Felony)

Various vehicle and traffic law charges

Troy, 17-year-old Charges:

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (Felony)

4 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree for large capacity ammunition feeding device (Felony) .

Both 17-year-olds were arraigned and released to their parents pending their next court proceeding.