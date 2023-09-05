20-year-old Carlos Corrales-Ramirez, arrested and charged in connection with Sept. 2 fatal stabbing in Troy.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused in a fatal stabbing in Troy was also arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents earlier this year.

20-year-old Carlos Corrales-Ramirez was arrested Sept. 3 and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Jario Hernandez-Sanchez. He was arraigned Sept. 4 in Troy City Court and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Steven Barker, Assistant Chief of Police, confirmed to News10 Corrales-Ramirez was also arrested earlier this year by U.S. Border Patrol in connection to a stabbing in Maryland.

Barker said Troy Police have been in contact with federal law enforcement throughout the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Corrales-Ramirez is currently being held in Rensselaer County Jail.

News10 has reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol press office for further information.