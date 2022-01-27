Police: Troy man arrested with handgun and drugs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Troy man arrested with handgun and drugs

Troy man arrested with handgun and drugs

Trending on NEWS10

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Troy Police Department, a Troy man was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. The Troy man was allegedly found with a gun and drugs.

Troy Police’s Special Operations Section conducted a search warrant at a residence in South Troy with a parolee. According to Troy Police, the parolee was found with crack cocaine, heroin, and a defaced handgun.

The parolee is Tahjeik K. Pugh, 23, of Troy. He was arrested and has been remanded to Rensselaer County Jail to appear in Troy City Court at a later date.

The Special Operations Section was assisted by Troy’s Emergency Response Team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19