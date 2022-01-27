Police: Troy man arrested with handgun and drugs

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Troy Police Department, a Troy man was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. The Troy man was allegedly found with a gun and drugs.

Troy Police’s Special Operations Section conducted a search warrant at a residence in South Troy with a parolee. According to Troy Police, the parolee was found with crack cocaine, heroin, and a defaced handgun.

The parolee is Tahjeik K. Pugh, 23, of Troy. He was arrested and has been remanded to Rensselaer County Jail to appear in Troy City Court at a later date.

The Special Operations Section was assisted by Troy’s Emergency Response Team.