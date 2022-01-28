Police: Troy man arrested with felony assault charges after domestic incident

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Green Island Police Department, a Troy man was arrested on felony assault charges after a domestic incident. The man allegedly assaulted a female and endangered the welfare of a child.

On Wednesday, January 12, Green Island Police responded to 62 James Street for a physical domestic incident. Officers located a female victim with a laceration to her left eye that required stitches to close the laceration.

The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for her injuries. The suspect who was identified as Franklin A. Glass, 41, of Troy, fled the scene, an arrest warrant was issued out of the Town of Green Island Court.

On Thursday, January 27, the Green Island Police along with New York State Parole located the subject at 62 James Street and he was arrested on felony assault charges and on a parole warrant.

Charges

Assault in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

GLASS was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility with no bail.