ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement across the state will participate in a High Visibility Engagement Campaign to crack down on impaired driving. The STOP-DWI initiative will run from March 16 through March 19.

Local police departments urge to remember one important piece of advice if you are out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day: Buzzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. The STOP-DWI Foundation has also created a new mobile app – “Have A Plan” that is free to download. The app will help users find safe rides home no matter where you are celebrating.