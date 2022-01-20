Police: Three men accused of suspected drug activity in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Brattleboro area in the Fall of 2021. Police said numerous complaints from local residents were received about suspected drug activity at the Great River Terrace housing complex.

As a result of the investigation Scott P. Camara, 42, and Jesse Johnson, 42 both of Brattleboro, and Quinton Williams, 30, of Boston, were arrested. According to detectives over the course of several months, the drug task force conducted several controlled purchases of crack cocaine and Fentanyl in the Great River Terrace Housing complex.

On 1/20/22, the investigation led members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Brattleboro Police Department, FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security to executed two search warrants of the housing complex. The three men were then taken into custody.

Charged:

Scott P. Camara – Sale of cocaine, selling/dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling, and aiding in the commission of a felony

Jesse Johnson – Three counts sale of cocaine, and sale of fentanyl (felonies)

Quinton Williams – Three counts sale of cocaine, and sale of fentanyl (felonies)

All three men are scheduled to appear on March 3, in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division. No further information is available at this time.