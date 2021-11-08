Police: Teen found with stab wound at Crossgates Mall

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720_5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department is investigating a stabbing at Crossgates Mall. Police said a teenager was found with a stab wound.

Police said they received a call about a fight on November 7 around 9 p.m. at the mall. Police found the teenager near the sidewalk in the parking lot. All other parties had dispersed before they arrived.

The teenager was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there have been no arrests yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS_2022

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19