Police: Teen found with stab wound at Crossgates Mall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department is investigating a stabbing at Crossgates Mall. Police said a teenager was found with a stab wound.

Police said they received a call about a fight on November 7 around 9 p.m. at the mall. Police found the teenager near the sidewalk in the parking lot. All other parties had dispersed before they arrived.

The teenager was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there have been no arrests yet.

The investigation is ongoing.