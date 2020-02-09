Police: Teen dies, three others injured after being struck by vehicle

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured, one is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in the Village of Green Island, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at about 11:04 p.m. the Green Island Police Department, Cohoes Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a call of a vehicle striking several pedestrians.

Upon arrival police said they saw four teens were struck by a car and in need of medical attention.

A 17-year-old teen from Green Island was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead upon arrival to Samaritan Hospital. Police said three other teens were transported to Albany Medical Center and one is in critical condition.

A portion of 787 remained closed until early Sunday morning, according to 511NY.

The Green Island School District posted a statement to their Facebook page notifying the community that counselors will be available for any families and students who show up at the Heatly School at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-765-2351.

The investigation is ongoing. NEWS10 is working to learn more and will update this article with new information as it is learned.