Police: Teen arrested in South Pearl Street homicide investigation, responsible for other violence in the city

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Nyjawaun Thomas of Troy. Thomas was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the teen is also responsible for other violence in the city. He was arrested yesterday in Schenectady.

South Pearl Incident Charges:

  • Murder Second Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree

Police say the teen is also responsible for a shooting that happened on June 8 on Central Avenue near Lexington Avenue. A 23-year-old male was shot in the torso and a 29-year old male was shot in the foot.

Central Ave Incident Charges:

  • Two counts of Attempted Murder Second Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree

The suspect also allegedly fired a group of people on Second Avenue on June 23. No one was injured in that investigation.

Second Ave Incident Charges:

  • Reckless Endangerment First Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree

The teen was also arrested on an outstanding bench warrant when he failed to return to court for sentencing in an incident on Third Avenue in 2019 that left a 3-year-old shot in the arm.

