WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle traveling 84 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on State Route 9. According to police, when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and tried to evade them.

The driver, Ryan C. Barrett, 26, eventually pulled over and was apprehended. Barrett was driving with a suspended/revoked license, and police determined he was intoxicated. During processing, Barrett recorded a BAC of 0.12%.

He was charged with multiple counts of DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, and issued multiple traffic tickets. He was released and will be prosecuted in the Warrensburg Town Court at a later date.