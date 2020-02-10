Police: Stewart’s thief flees on stolen fuel

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — William F. Buczkowski, 29, of Johnstown was arrested around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday for stealing gasoline from two local Stewart’s Shops.
Witnesses claim they saw Buczkowski pump diesel into his car’s gas tank more than once without attempting to pay for it.
Buczkowski’s charges—four counts of petit larceny in Perth and one count in the village of Broadalbin—could earn him over four years in prison.
Petty theft, which applies to possessions or services valued under $1,000, is a class A misdemeanor punishable by less than one year in prison if convicted.
