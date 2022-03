SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schenectady Police Department, a man was stabbed at Central Park in Schenectady. Police and fire both responded to the scene.

On Tuesday, March 8 at around 2:30 a.m., Schenectady Police responded to a stabbing at Central Park. When police arrived, they found a man on scene that had been stabbed.

The male was treated on scene by SFD and transported to Albany Med. Schenectady Detectives are still investigating the incident.