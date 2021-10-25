Fire department warns: Sky lanterns are illegal in Massachusetts

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) — The Turners Falls Fire Department is reminding residents that sky lanterns are illegal in Massachusetts.

Crews on detail at the Great Falls Harvest Fest Saturday night when they noticed a sky lantern was seen taking flight from the direction of Seventh Street. The sky lantern then came down quickly on top of a four story apartment building. The fire department investigated the incident as the lantern could have started a fire from the debris and leaves on the roof of the building.

The sky lantern was located and no damage was reported. According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, a memorandum from January 2015 prohibits the use of sky lanterns except by permit.

