Police shutdown crowd of nearly 300 in Canajoharie

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Canajoharie decided to close a popular swimming hole, after having to disperse a huge crowd Monday afternoon.
According to Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan MacFadden, nearly 300 gathered at The Boiling Pot of Canajoharie Creek.
Wintergreen Park had been closed because of COVID restrictions, but the area of the Boiling Pot remained opened.
For safety concerns, the Boiling Pot has also been closed, and those found trespassing will have to face a $250 fine.
