Police shut down large outdoor tailgating party in Menands

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple police units shut down an outdoor warehouse party with an estimated 1,000 college-aged students Saturday afternoon in Menands.

At around 5 p.m. Menands police responded to multiple calls of a large 400 person party at an abandoned warehouse at 21 Simmons lane, Menands police office chief Frank Lacosse said.

Upon arrival they discovered over a thousand people in attendance. The SUNY homecoming tailgate party gained traction through social media, Lacosse said. All attendees were asked to evacuate the private property.

Over 100 officers from Menands, Rensselaer, Albany, Watervliet, Cohoes and Green Island Police Department’s helped clear the scene, Lacosse added.

“Luckily there was no fighting, no arguing, I respect the fact that they did that,” Lacosse said. “They did what we asked and they were very orderly for the most part.”

All party attendees left peacefully and no arrests were made. The scene was cleared at around 6:30 p.m.