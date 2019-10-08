Police shoot, kill man who allegedly fired into Rutland Police Department and drove away

RUTLAND, Vt (NEWS10) — Police officers in Rutland, Vermont shot and killed a man they say fired shots at the Rutland City Police Department building Tuesday morning then drove off.

Vermont State Police say the man drove by the police station around 5:30 a.m. and fired several shots into the front entrance and drove away. No one was injured.

Police spotted the vehicle around 7:00 a.m. and began to pursue. A firefight broke out between the suspect and police, during which the suspect was hit. No civilians or officers were injured in the gunfire.

The suspect was brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Vermont State Police responded to the scene to continue the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Anyone who may have information about the incident, including and photos or videos, should contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.