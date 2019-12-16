Police seize drugs, guns and money after search

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs police conducted a raid Monday morning at 38 Vanderbilt Avenue. They say a loaded 9mm handgun, a 12 gauge shotgun, over $2,000, about eight grams of crack cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics were seized.

Deborah Willson, 41, of Saratoga Springs, Bernard Adams Jr., 42, of Schenectady and Aaron Wright, 26, of Schenectady are now facing two drug charges, two weapons charges and a possession of stolen property charge.

Officers say the handgun was reported stolen in a burglary in Saratoga County earlier in 2019.

Willson was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on $25,000 cash/ $50,000 bond while both Adams and Wright were remanded without bail.