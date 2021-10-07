Police seize $194K, weed, and gun in Massachusetts narcotics investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after a search was conducted at his home Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Ludlow Police Department, 29-year-old Isaiah L. Polk was arrested in his Laconia Street home. The arrest came after a narcotics investigation led to a search warrant being issued. Police said they seized more than $194,000 in cash, a large amount of cannabis, and an illegally possessed firearm.

Polk is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections on $25,040 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday. Polk was charged with:

  • Possession of Drugs with the intent to Distribute (Class D)
  • Possession of a Firearm without FID Card
  • Possession of Ammunition without ID Card
  • The improper storage of a Firearm near a minor

Dogs from the Monson Police Department’s K-9 Unit assisted Ludlow Police.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19