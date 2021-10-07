Police seize $194K, weed, and gun in Massachusetts narcotics investigation

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after a search was conducted at his home Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Ludlow Police Department, 29-year-old Isaiah L. Polk was arrested in his Laconia Street home. The arrest came after a narcotics investigation led to a search warrant being issued. Police said they seized more than $194,000 in cash, a large amount of cannabis, and an illegally possessed firearm.

Polk is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections on $25,040 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday. Polk was charged with:

Possession of Drugs with the intent to Distribute (Class D)

Possession of a Firearm without FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without ID Card

The improper storage of a Firearm near a minor

Dogs from the Monson Police Department’s K-9 Unit assisted Ludlow Police.