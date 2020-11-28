Police seeking public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifteen-year-old Shalya Hairston has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

Officials say she was last seen on Hillside Avenue in Niskayuna at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. She was reportedly last seen wearing black and white plaid shorts, a tie-dye sweatshirt, and a blue headband.

Hairston is described as 5,0″, 100 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, contact the Niskayuna Police Department at (518) 630-0911 or 911.

