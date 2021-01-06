Police seek public input in virtual reform meeting

Saratoga County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga police reform group will seek the public’s input on bias in local policing at a Zoom event. The public meeting will happen on Zoom on January 7, at 6 p.m.

The Saratoga County Executive Order 203 Compliance Group, was created in October 2020. The goal of the Compliance Group is to review police policies and to get feedback from the community.

The Compliance Group will hold another chance for the public to comment via Zoom, on January 7, at 6 p.m. Registration for the meeting is required for participation.

As an alternative, input may be offered via email or by filling out a survey.