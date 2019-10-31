Police seek information in disappearance of woman in Johnstown

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are currently investigating the disappearance of a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police say Allyzibeth Lamont was last seen on Townsend Avenue near North Comrie Ave in the City of Johnstown on Monday, October 28 at about 8 p.m.

New York State Police, Johnstown Police Department, and Fulton County District Attorney’s Office are assisting the Gloversville Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area where Lamont was last seen is urged to contact Gloversville Police at (518)-773-4513.