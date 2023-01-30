PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Friday night, the Pittsfield Police Department responded to Zen’s Pub for a reported shooting during a disturbance involving multiple individuals. Officers discovered blood at the scene and recovered a firearm a short distance away.

After the incident, a male resident of Pittsfield was admitted to the Berkshire Medical Center with a single gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Civello at (413) 448-9700 ext. 522. Anonymous tips can also be made via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP441 (847411).