GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a teen last seen Monday leaving the Gloversville High School.

Police said Nizaya Z. Chandler, 15, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and a black Nike brand T-Shirt over her sweat shirt, gray Ugg boots, and blue jeans.

She was last seen leaving her school at about 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the City of Gloversville Police Department Sergeants Desk at 518-773-4506.