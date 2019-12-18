Police seek 3rd suspect in Troy homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they are searching for a third suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in the City of Troy in September.

Police arrested Idelisse Armstead, 24, of Brooklyn, and Antwaun Twitty, 30, of Burlington, Vt., on Tuesday in connection with the September 17 death of 19-year-old Beyonce Wint.

Troy Police are now searching for Isaiah Williams, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y. on an indictment warrant in connection with the homicide.

Around 4 a.m. on September 17, Troy police responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 111th Street for a shooting. Wint was found laying behind a parked car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone who knows Williams’ whereabouts should contact their local police department.