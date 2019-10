COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are asking the public for help identifying two people captured on surveillance camera.

Colonie Police say they are trying to identify a woman and man pictured below in regards to a counterfeit money investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras at the Kohl’s location on Central Ave.









If you have any information, please call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8410. To make an anonymous tip you can contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-(833)-ALB-TIPS.