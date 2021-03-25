Police searching for suspect following Greene County chase

HALCOTT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly drove around a roadblock and at an officer during a police pursuit. Troopers say they were forced to start chasing 29-year-old Bahji Green when he avoided a traffic stop in Delaware County.

Police were investigating a domestic incident in Halcott shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday. They say they tried to pull Green over after he fled the scene.

Police ended the initial chase and set up a stationary roadblock at the intersections of County Road 2 and State Route 10 in Hamden. When he reached the barrier, police say Green drove around it and at an officer, who shot at the vehicle in return. No injuries were reported and police say it’s unclear if Green’s vehicle was hit.

Green is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a Toyota Minivan with New York license plate number JBU7991.

If you or someone you know has any information on Green or his whereabouts, contact (518) 622-8600.