Police searching for North Country man missing since October 6

Gabriel Dumore (photo: NYSP)

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Harrisville.

State police are currently searching for 45-year-old Gabriel Dumore. They say he was last seen leaving his job at LaFleur’s Collison and Glass in Norwood for lunch on October 6.

Dumore stands at 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known to frequent the Potsdam area. Police added that Dumore has had no contact with anyone since a phone call right after leaving for lunch on October 6. His vehicle was found at a Stewart’s in Potsdam on October 10.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel Dumore are asked to contact New York State Police at (315) 379-0012.

