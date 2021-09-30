Police searching for missing teen in Fulton County

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police said Shilynn Skinner, 15, was last seen September 27 in Broadalbin.
Shilynn was last known to be wearing a black Nike sweater, dark blue jeans and pink Nike sneakers. She was last seen riding a purple bike.
If you have any information about Shilynn’s whereabouts, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.
