Police searching for missing teen in Fulton County

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Shilynn Skinner

Shilynn Skinner

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police said Shilynn Skinner, 15, was last seen September 27 in Broadalbin.

Shilynn was last known to be wearing a black Nike sweater, dark blue jeans and pink Nike sneakers. She was last seen riding a purple bike.

If you have any information about Shilynn’s whereabouts, you can contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19