Police searching for missing Cornell student

(NEWS10) — New York State Police are assisting Cornell University Police in locating a freshman student who was reported missing and are in need of the public’s assistance.

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas has not been seen or heard from since Thursday evening after leaving an event at Phi Kappa Psi located at 120 Mary Ann Wood Drive around 9:30 p.m. He was reported missing after failing to meet a family member Friday afternoon.

Tsialas is a white male with a medium complexion, approximately 5’10”, with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has a scar over the right side of his upper lip. Tsialas was last seen wearing a black or dark blue sweatshirt, a white t-shirt and dark blue pants.

The New York State Police have been assisting with troopers and are utilizing a drone. Any one with information is asked to contact Cornell University Police at (607)-255-1111.