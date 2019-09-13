Police find Missing 95-year-old Jockey

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A decorated jockey who was reported missing has been found safe in Brooklyn, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

95-year-old David Erb has dementia and was last seen in Greenfield on Wednesday, September 11th.

He was found early Friday morning and is said to be in good condition but is still being evaluated.

Erb is a retired jockey. He is the oldest living jockey to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes on top of his horse, Needles back in 1956. He came in second in the Preakness, just barely missing the triple crown. Both Erb and his horse were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.