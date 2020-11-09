Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl that went missing from her home on Friday. Police believe Roos Bajanth may have been in the Schenectady area with a male she met online on Sunday.

The man’s identity is not known to police at this time and whether she is still in the Schenectady area is part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers say the missing teen left her home at 8:30 p.m. on November 7 and did not return.

She is described as being 5’5” tall and 90 lbs with brown skin, black hair, and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing brown winter jacket, a red shirt, and possibly pajamas.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Roos or has information on her whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911 or Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 ext. 0.

