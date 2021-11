ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sherriff’s Office and the Saratoga County Sherriff’s are searching for a wanted man with a warrant who is possibly dangerous. The wanted man is Bruce Parent III, he lives at 24 homestead Road in Northumberland.

According to Saratoga Co. Sheriff Mike Zurlo, Parent took off when officers arrived. He ran into a wooded area and now they are searching for him.