Police search warrant recovers drugs and handgun

arrest police lights generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 2, around 10:45 a.m., Police carried out a search warrant at a home on Morton Avenue near Eagle Street, which recovered a handgun and drugs as part of an ongoing investigation.

48-year-old Terry Abdulla, of Albany, was taken into custody Police said, in possession of crack cocaine he had concealed in his clothing. The loaded 9mm handgun and Fentanyl were recovered from inside the home.

Abdulla has been charged:

  • Three-counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third-degree
  • Two-counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia
  • One-count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the forth-degree
  • One-count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon second and third-degree

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail

